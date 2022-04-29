Benedict Cumberbatch admits ‘Doctor Strange 2’ started shooting without an ending

Every Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster has reshoots built into the production schedule so that the final product has enough time for fine-tuning, but the additional photography on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was a lot more extensive and exhaustive than usual.

In fact, it was reported that the cast and crew had been gathered for six days a week right up until the end of last year and into the beginning of 2022, which set one or two alarm bells ringing with the mind-bending sequel set for release on May 6. These things can often tend to be fluid and evolving processes, though, and we’re confident that Sam Raimi will be able to deliver the goods one week from today.

That being said, star Benedict Cumberbatch did hint in an interview with JOE that the third act wasn’t quite nailed down until very late in the day, which he says is very Marvel-esque.

“There’s a lot to examine, explain, and kind of absorb. But there is a sort of propulsion by the end, which is kind of great like the last third. Which was very much up in the air when we started shooting in typical Marvel fashion. It really comes together spectacularly. It’s an awful lot in one film, and I think it has to have that pace from the beginning. What little I’ve seen of it, I worry when there’s stuff that we’re sitting down and talking about because I think we should be doing stuff now. But, then I’m in the film and I know it backwards. So, I’m just the worst judge of it. So, I think there are definitely moment where you as an audience can catch your breath and you need to.”

The marketing campaign is entering the final stretch, and with a bonus first trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water attached to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, bumper box office is guaranteed.