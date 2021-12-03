Benedict Cumberbatch didn’t read the whole ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ script

The levels of secrecy maintained around the majority of Marvel Cinematic Universe projects have become the stuff of legend, and security keeps getting tighter in an age where spoilers have become increasingly commonplace.

Robert Downey Jr. was the only person given complete copies of the screenplays for Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Teyonah Parris was cast in WandaVision before she even found out she was playing Monica Rambeau, and Eternals star Lauren Ridloff revealed that her scenes were dropped off and collected from her home by a mysterious Marvel employee.

Those are just three recent examples, but it sounds as though the studio doesn’t need to worry about Benedict Cumberbatch accidentally letting slip with any Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers, after the actor revealed to USA Today that he didn’t even read the entire script, despite taking second billing in the cast behind Tom Holland.

“You know it’s a dead end, but I can tell you this: It’s a riotous film. I don’t want to give anything away – and I haven’t actually read the whole script! I did that on purpose because I just want the ride.”

Cumberbatch clearly wants to go into the premiere as much in the dark as audiences are, which is an admirable way to approach a mega budget superhero blockbuster that he starred in, one that’s comfortably the most hotly-anticipated release of the year. Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s secrets will be spilled online from the second the first showings end, but at least we know the Sorcerer Supreme won’t be giving anything away.