‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ character posters for Electro, Doc Ock, and Green Goblin surface online

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be the biggest and most ambitious project for the character yet. The multiverse is kicking open, and a team of his greatest foes is assembling for the very first time in the MCU.

We’ve seen a ton of promotion for the film giving us a close look at Peter Parker, Doctor Strange, and glimpses of their foes; however, new character posters that have surfaced online give us the best look yet at Electro, Green Golbin, and Doc Ock from No Way Home.

Twitter user OneTakeNews today shared the three international promotional posters for the film starring these iconic villains, and their weaponry is on full display.

Image credit Sony via OneTakeNews

In the first image starring Jamie Foxx’s Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, we can now see the upgrade to this character boasting an Arc Reactor in clear view powering his electrical abilities.

The new look is a drastic change from how the character appeared initially; however, it gives more of a comic-accurate aesthetic, as we’ve seen in the recent trailers for the film.

Doc Ock was the very first returning Spidey villain we saw in No Way Home, and his appearance was even confirmed early by actor Alfred Molina. But, unfortunately, in this new character poster, we don’t get a look at anything new but a clearer look at the character himself.

The last villain to get their own character poster is the iconic Green Goblin portrayed by Willem Dafoe. This poster shows the suit in close-up, high quality, along with one of the character’s trademark pumpkin bombs.