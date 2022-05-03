Benedict Cumberbatch Praises ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Co-Star Elizabeth Olsen

Stephen Strange has teamed up with a number of heroes over his time in the MCU to date, from Thor to Iron Man to Spider-Man. But he might just meet his match in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as the (not-quite) Sorcerer Supreme will partner up with the franchise’s other top-tier magic-user — Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch.

While it looks like things may become strained between Strange and Wanda in the movie, by the sounds of it, things couldn’t have been more different on set. Speaking to Marvel Entertainment on the red carpet for the sequel’s world premiere in Hollywood Boulevard this Monday, Benedict Cumberbatch was asked about his experience working with co-star Elizabeth Olsen. And he couldn’t stop heaping on the praise.

“She’s just a joy. There’s nothing I can say that hasn’t already been said about how superlative she is as a human being and as an actress, but I will anyway,” the British actor gushed. “She’s mesmerizing to watch, she’s so consummate. You just, kind of, fall under her spell, pun intended. And she’s just a delight. She’s the first not to take it or herself at all seriously and have fun. That’s a really great combination. It’s a really lovely day for everybody when she’s on set.”

Cumberbatch’s kind words follow on from the first reactions to Doctor Strange 2, most of which pinpoint Olsen’s performance as Wanda as particularly powerful and a highlight of the film. The Wind River star has certainly come a long way since being a supporting player in Avengers: Age of Ultron, with her turn in WandaVision earning considerable acclaim, even nabbing her an Emmy nomination. So it’s no surprise that Olsen brings her A-game again in her latest MCU appearance.

To be fair to Cumberbatch, his portrayal of Strange is garnering a lot of plaudits, too, from those lucky enough to view the premiere screening. What’s more, director Sam Raimi apparently knocks it out the park with this, his grand return to the worlds of Marvel following his Spider-Man trilogy. Of course, you can’t please everyone, though, and there have been some negative reactions.

There’s not long to wait now until the fans can make up their own minds and see Cumberbatch and Olsen light up the screen together when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters this Friday.