Benedict Cumberbatch Says Doctor Strange 2 Is More Ambitious Than Spider-Man 3

The events of Loki‘s Season 1 finale are set to have a seismic impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole, and while Eternals seems largely unconcerned with what unfolded when Tom Hiddleston’s trickster made it to the Citadel at the End of Time, the same can’t be said of either Spider-Man: No Way Home or Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The first trailer for Tom Holland’s third solo outing teased a Sinister Six drawn from both the Sam Raimi and Marc Webb timelines, while Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme has widely been rumored as an imposter. Three months after No Way Home hits in December, we take a trip to the Multiverse of Madness, which is poised to double down on the insanity based on nothing but the title.

Holland had previously touted his latest outing as Peter Parker as the single most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made, but Cumberbatch clearly disagrees. In a new interview with Variety, the actor was asked about his co-star comments, and responded by saying he might be right, but only “until Doctor Strange 2 comes out”.

Technically they could both be correct; Spider-Man: No Way Home can live up to Holland’s lofty predictions, and it’s got three whole months to bask in that glory before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes along. One thing’s for sure; the MCU will never be the same again once the dust settles on the pair of them.