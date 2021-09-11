Benedict Cumberbatch Says Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Start Fan Debates

Tom Holland called Spider-Man: No Way Home the single most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made, which is big talk for a blockbuster that we still don’t know a great deal about. Obviously, the trailer was full of jaw-dropping visuals and teases of what’s to come, but in terms of specifics; we remain largely in the dark.

Andrew Garfield has even been going actively out of his way to tell people he’s not in the movie, but nobody believes him, which is an entirely justified reaction when fans hedged their bets on Garfield and Tobey Maguire reprising their respective roles as Marc Webb and Sam Raimi’s Spideys from the second the multiverse was confirmed.

The involvement of Doctor Strange has also generated no shortage of discussion, with the Sorcerer Supreme acting very out of character in the promo, to the extent there’s now a firm belief he’s an imposter. In a new interview with the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, Benedict Cumberbatch played coy over the plot, but admitted that No Way Home is set to stir up plenty of debate.

“Yeah, it will be a lot, a lot of fun. There will be a lot of debate about it, I’m sure, but it’s a daring, brilliant concept. It has got great ambition. I haven’t seen it, but by all accounts I think it’s achieved it. And I mean, even on paper, the audacity of it, like, ‘How the hell is that gonna work?’. Also, so excited about the overall opportunity of them exploring those ideas. So yeah, I’ll be really interested to see how it comes out. But I’m pretty certain it’ll be a hit.”

That’s an interesting way to phrase things, one that could be interpreted a thousand different ways. Of course, the very media-savvy Cumberbatch will know fine well that he’s only stoking the fires of speculation. Spider-Man: No Way Home leads directly into the actor’s own Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so the discourse could stem from the lay of the land should the web-slinging epic tear apart the very fabric of reality before the credits roll.