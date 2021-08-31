Spider-Man: No Way Home DMCA Takedowns May Confirm Other Spideys

Spider-Man: No Way Home will bring in characters from across the multiverse, with Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and (probably) Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin all joining the party. So, villainous bases are covered, but speculation is reaching fever-pitch about whether Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be slipping back into their Spidey suits.

Sadly, there was no sign of either in the smash-hit trailer, though there have recently been strong indications that at least Garfield is in the movie. Last week saw some images leak that appeared to show Garfield in costume, which were quickly DMCA’d by Sony and scrubbed from the internet. Some believed them to be fake, though recent developments may hint at them being legit.

That’s because another picture has been taken down that simply showed the scaffolding behind him, with no characters or actors in it at all. Redditor Fire-Dragon1 received the strike, saying he’s concluded that if Sony is cracking down on even innocuous pics like these, it’s a strong indication that the others were real.

Strange Summons The Spideys In Spider-Man: No Way Home Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

With commentators describing Garfield and Maguire’s appearances as “possibly the worst kept secret, maybe ever” perhaps it’s time for Sony and Disney to pull the band-aid off and simply confirm that it’s happening. Sure it’d have been a fun surprise to see during the movie, but I’d much rather get my first look at the returning heroes as part of an official trailer than in leaked and blurry images.

Even so, if a trailer reintroducing Doc Ock broke viewing records, a second showing off the classic Spider-Men would stand a chance of breaking the internet. C’mon Sony, give us what we want!

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17, 2021.