Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Obliterates Most-Watched Records

Fans have been hyping themselves up for months waiting for the first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, and it’s almost been comical the number of times the internet was convinced the footage was imminent, only to find themselves disappointed every single time.

Of course, the day finally arrived yesterday, and it would be an understatement to say that Tom Holland’s third solo outing was dominating the cultural conversation. In fact, it’s still all that anybody on social media seems to want to talk about, and looking at the early numbers the levels of excitement have translated into mind-boggling viewership numbers.

The previous record for most trailer views in 24 hours unsurprisingly belonged to Avengers: Endgame, which racked up a hefty 289 million streams. Spider-Man: No Way Home didn’t so much break the record and smash it into a million tiny little pieces, with the promo being watched no less than 355 million times in one day.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Hi-Res Images Showcase Doctor Strange 1 of 3

To put that into perspective, Far From Home‘s debut trailer amassed a respectable 135 million, which the threequel has comfortably doubled and then some. The leading man described Jon Watts’ blockbuster as the single most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made, and folks are clearly and completely invested in the result.

A mega budget multiversal epic boasting heroes and villains from all three Spider-Man franchises is enough to create mammoth expectations, but even then, 355 million streams in 24 hours is almost incomprehensible.