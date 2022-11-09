Best ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ gifts

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is one of the year’s most hyped films, and it’s looking like it will dominate the box office charts. The 30th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this movie sees viewers return to Wakanda, a nation that is being besieged by a new threat while also trying to get over the loss of their leader.

Black Panther’s early-winter release means that Wakanda Forever-themed gifts will be a guaranteed hit this holiday season. If you’re looking for gifts for your favorite Marvel fan, here are the best suggestions.

10. Marvel Legends Series Black Panther 6-inch figure

Image via Hasbro

The Marvel Legends line of figures has received a lot of praise from collectors. These figures perfectly capture the likenesses of your favorite heroes while being more affordable than other premium figure lines.

This figure, showing the late Chadwick Boseman in the iconic Black Panther suit from the first film, is sure to have pride of place on any Black Panther fan’s shelf.

9. Marvel’s Black Panther The Official Wakanda Cookbook

Image via Marvel

One of the most impressive things about both Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is how much effort Marvel put into world-building. It is easy to forget that Wakanda isn’t a real place while you watch the films, as the film’s team worked hard to flesh out every element of this fictional land.

This cookbook is a testament to that. Featuring over 70 recipes inspired by the Black Panther comics and traditional dishes from the African continent. Packed with delicious and easy-to-prepare dishes, you won’t need vibranium cookware to make flavorful meals that will please your palette and impress your guests.

8. Lego Black Panther bust

Image via Lego

Lego’s Marvel line features many stunning sets, from small playsets to massive display pieces like this bust. This 2,961-piece bust shows the trademark Black Panther helmet and gauntlets, allowing it to make the iconic Wakanda Forever pose. The completed model is 46 by 39cm, so it would make a fantastic collection centerpiece. This also means that it is packed full of details, allowing you to enjoy every inch of this beautiful helmet.

7. Funko Pop! Rides Super Deluxe Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Namor with Orca

Image via Funko

Funko Pop! and Marvel go together like hand in glove. While Marvel Pops are to be expected, Funko has expanded its range in recent years, releasing loads of figures that break away from the usual Funko format. This Namor is one such example of this change. Wakanda Forever’s newest and most anticipated character, Namor, can take pride of place on your shelf with this unique figure that sees the ruler of Tālocān riding atop an adorable Orca.

6. Wakanda Forever comic

Image via Marvel

The Dora Milaje were some of Black Panther’s most iconic characters. These warriors looked stunning on the battlefield, and many viewers were left wanting more of them. Thankfully, this comic sees the Dora Milaje step outside Wakanda to embark on a mission to protect the world. Thankfully, they’re not alone on this mission, as it turns out that Spider-Man and other heroes are also tangled up in it, leading to an exciting, fast-paced comic that you’ll struggle to put down once you start.

Plus, it also features beautiful art by Alberto Albuquerque, meaning every page is a visual treat. That makes this a great comic for long-time comic book fans or those just dipping their toes into the medium.

5. Black Panther: Enemy Of The State

Image via Marvel

Many people came out of the Black Panther movies keen to dive into the comics. It can often be hard to know where to start, especially as Black Panther has been a Marvel fixture for many years. However, this book is an excellent starting point, as Christopher Priest’s run on Black Panther is widely considered the best ever. Enemy of the State is the best part of this legendary run, making it the perfect place to start if you’re new to the Black Panther comics.

The story sees T’Challa handling the after-effects of a bloody coup attempt while also trying to avoid the CIA and various other forces who are keen to get rid of him so they can steal Wakanda’s Vibranium. Leading to a high-tension game of cat and mouse as everyone tries to stay one step ahead of everyone else.

4. Black Panther: Protectors of Wakanda—A History and Training Manual of the Dora Milaje from the Marvel Universe

Image via Marvel

Written by Karama Horne, this book focuses on the Dora Milaje, Wakanda’s most powerful warriors. This guide explores the group’s history and training and fleshes out the world of Black Panther, as it is presented as an in-universe history book and training manual.

It also shows off and explains some things you might have spotted while watching the film, from the history of the Dora Milaje’s unique weaponry to their powerful combat tactics. This book is perfect for Black Panther fans who want to learn more about this iconic fighting force.

3. Marvel Black Panther Heart of Wakanda plush figure

Image via Mattel

Younger Black Panther fans will adore this cute plush figure. Featuring the classic Black Panther look, this toy features a solid head and plush body, making it perfect for many kinds of play. As an added bonus, when you press the chest, the helmet lights up, and you are treated to some of the movie’s most iconic lines, including “Wakanda Forever!”

This doll is perfect for young children who can’t get enough of this ever-popular Marvel legend.

2. Sub-Mariner: The Depths

Image via Marvel

Namor’s inclusion in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever got many fans excited. While Namor is a Marvel institution, he isn’t as well known as Iron Man or Spider-Man. If Wakanda Forever has you keen to learn more about Namor, then Sub-Mariner: The Depths is an excellent comic to dive into.

Written by Peter Milligan and with art by Esad Ribic, this comic follows Dr. Randolph Stein, a man who is keen to disprove the existence of Atlantis. As he dives into the ocean to prove his theory, he soon learns that he made a grave error. Soon he finds himself hunted by a shadowy force. Often considered one of the best horror comics of all time, Sub-Mariner: The Depths is a wonderfully suspenseful and creepy tale, making it a great first comic for the MCU fan in your life.

1. Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Dreams of Wakanda

Image via Marvel

It can’t be denied that Black Panther and its sequel were massive moments in cinematic history. Totally reshaping what a blockbuster could be and how some topics were portrayed by mainstream Hollywood. Black Panther: Dreams of Wakanda is a collection of essays discussing the film and its history. It features pieces written by costume designer Ruth E. Carter, Black Panther’s writer Tre Johnson, author Yona Harvey, and journalist Hannah Giorgis. Each essay looks at one part of the film or its impact, making Black Panther: Dreams of Wakanda one of the most fascinating movie retrospectives in recent memory.