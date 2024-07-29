The 10 best documentaries on Prime Video

If you’re looking to dive into some thought-provoking, eye-opening, and captivating documentaries, Prime Video has a fantastic selection to choose from.

These documentaries offer a range of perspectives on important social, political, and personal issues. Recently, Celine Dion’s life-altering stiff-person syndrome gripped viewers in the documentary film, I Am: Celine Dion. As she majestically stormed the Paris Olympics stage, it’s no wonder why the documentary continues to gain new viewers. However, even if you’re not in the mood to follow one-third of the Vocal Trinity, there’s so many more options for thrilling adventures, poignant human stories, or in-depth investigations on Prime Video. With that being said, the following 10 documentaries should be atop any subscriber’s list.

10. One Child Nation

This powerful documentary journeys into the harsh realities of China’s one-child policy, exploring its effects on Chinese society and individual lives. Directed by Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang, the film combines personal narratives with historical insights, revealing the human cost of the government’s attempt to control population growth. Through interviews with those who lived through the policy, the filmmakers uncover stories of forced sterilizations, child abandonment, and state propaganda, painting a chilling picture of a nation’s controversial social experiment.

9. Lorena

Lorena is a four-part series, directed by Joshua Rofé, that revisits the notorious case of Lorena Bobbitt, who severed her husband’s penis in 1993. The documentary reexamines the media frenzy surrounding the case, the deeper issues of domestic violence, and the criminal justice system’s response. Additionally, interviews with the key figures involved in the case provide a nuanced perspective on a sensationalized story, exploring the broader implications of abuse, justice, and media representation.

8. Free Solo

Follow climber Alex Honnold as he attempts to conquer the first free solo climb of famed El Capitan’s 900-meter vertical rock face at Yosemite National Park. Directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, Free Solo showcases the physical challenge and the mental fortitude required for such a feat. Moreover, the stunning cinematography and intimate portrayal of Honnold’s preparation and personal life provide an exhilarating and inspiring look at human potential and determination.

7. Dior and I

Directed by Frédéric Tcheng, Dior and I offers an inside look at the creation of Raf Simons’ first haute couture collection as the new artistic director of the iconic fashion house, Dior. The film beautifully captures the blend of art, craftsmanship, and high-stakes pressure in fashion. As Simons navigates the challenges of his new role, the documentary provides a rare glimpse into the creative process and the talented team of seamstresses and designers who bring his vision to life.

6. Frida

This insightful documentary explores the life and work of the legendary Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. Directed by Carla Gutierrez, the film masterfully captures her most significant moments, and artistic expressions as a painter. Kahlo’s passionate relationships, struggles with chronic pain, and profound influence on contemporary art and culture are also covered, making this an all-encompassing watch.

5. Life Itself

Directed by Steve James, Life Itself is a heartfelt documentary that chronicles the life and career of the renowned film critic Roger Ebert. Based on Ebert’s memoir, the film highlights his contributions to film criticism, his personal battles, and his lasting impact on the industry and his fans. Altogether, Life Itself documentary paints a touching portrait of a man who loved movies, and whose work helped shape the way we understand and appreciate cinema today.

4. Good Night Oppy

This uplifting documentary tells the story of the famous Mars rover, Opportunity, focusing on the team of scientists and engineers behind the mission. Directed by Ryan White and narrated by Angela Bassett, the film highlights the challenges, discoveries, and emotional journey of the rovers’ exploration of the Red Planet. Through interviews and mission footage, Good Night Oppy captures the excitement and setbacks of space exploration.

3. The Imposter

This gripping documentary tells the bizarre true story of a 20-year-old French con artist who convinces a grieving Texas family that he is their missing teenage son. The film masterfully blends interviews and reenactments to unravel the complex web of deception and the psychological toll on the family. As the story unfolds, themes of identity, loss, and the limits of trust leave viewers questioning the nature of truth and memory.

2. Wildcat

Wildcat follows a young veteran on a mission to rehabilitate a rescued ocelot in the Peruvian Amazon. The film explores themes of healing, redemption, and the bond between humans and animals in a stunning natural setting. It provides a heartfelt look at the transformative power of nature, and the profound impact of conservation efforts on both wildlife and the people who dedicate their lives to protecting it.

1. Judy Blume Forever

Judy Blume Forever celebrates the life and work of the beloved author Judy Blume. It explores Blume’s impact on generations of readers and her ongoing advocacy for free expression and children’s literature. By diving into her personal and professional journey, the documentary highlights the enduring relevance of Blume’s stories and her role in championing important issues such as censorship, adolescence, and the importance of diverse voices in literature.

