10 best Mel Gibson movies and TV shows to watch before ‘The Continental’

The ever-thrilling John Wick franchise has become one of the most exciting offerings in the action genre. Now four movies in, the neo-noir is having its first ever spin-off television series: The Continental: From the World of John Wick.

However, frontman Keanu Reeves will not be the main attraction in this story. Instead, Oscar-winner and movie star Mel Gibson takes the steering wheel. Set in the ‘70s, this prequel miniseries will tell the background story of how Winston Scott achieved his position as the proprietor of the New York branch of The Continental Hotel. Gibson will star as Cormac, the hotel’s proprietor.

When the first movie was released in 2014, most did not expect that it would spawn multiple sequels and become the highly successful franchise it now is. The story, following Wick’s journey to avenge his dead puppy, has expanded over the years to become a layered and captivating adventure. Interestingly enough, this is Gibson’s first-ever lead role in a television series, but with decades of top billing in some of Hollywood’s biggest movies, fans can expect an engaging performance. However, in anticipation for The Continental’s September release, a few Gibson-esque movies are worth a rewatch.

The Year of Living Dangerously (1982)

This romantic drama film is set in Jakarta, Indonesia, during the political turmoil of the mid-1960s. Gibson plays an Australian journalist, Guy Hamilton, and the story follows his experiences, as well as his relationships with a British diplomat portrayed by Sigourney Weaver, as well as a male local photographer portrayed by Linda Hunt. Upon release, the movie received praise from critics for the excellent performances delivered by the main cast, and for how well it told a romance story while still maintaining such an intense atmosphere.

Pocahontas (1995)

Stunningly animated and packed with some of Disney’s best music, Pocahontas is a classic movie, albeit grossly polarizing. The musical historical drama produced by Disney is loosely based on historical events surrounding the Native American woman, Pocahontas of the Powhatan tribe, and her romanticized encounter with John Smith, one of the English settlers. Gibson lends his voice to portray John Smith, the love interest of the movie’s eponymous character. Pocahontas features visually detailed artwork, a phenomenal soundtrack, and unforgettable characters. Gibson delivers a very compelling performance as John Smith, but does not get enough praise for it. It remains one of his most underrated performances.

Get the Gringo (2012)

Gibson plays career criminal Richard “The Gringo” Johnson in this action-packed thriller which he also co-wrote and co-produced. Get the Gringo follows Richard, who ends up in a Mexican prison after a heist goes badly. Mel Gibson established himself as an action movie star in the late ‘70s, and in this movie, he returns to form, playing a rugged and energetic character. The trailer of The Continental does not give much away about Gibson’s character, but if he is even half the badass “The Gringo” was in this movie, then fans are in for a treat.

What Women Want (2000)

Gibson stars in the lead role alongside Helen Hunt for this romantic fantasy comedy blockbuster. What Women Want follows Gibson’s character, a chauvinistic advertising executive who gains the ability to hear women’s thoughts after a comical freak accident. Gibson gives a spectacular comedic performance, and the rest of the cast are great as well. The film blends humor, romance and fantasy in just the right amounts to make the watching experience memorable and fun for viewers. The premise and humor may be a bit cliché, but it’s the kind of lighthearted movie that shows off the actor’s versatility.

Signs (2002)

Signs is a science fiction horror film by acclaimed director M. Night Shyamalan. It stars Gibson in the lead role, portraying a former priest who discovers crop circles appearing on his farm, and has to deal with the strange events that follow. While the film received mixed reviews from critics, Gibson’s performance was spell-binding. The slow-burning suspense expertly directed by Shyamalan also gives a sense of palpable tension and dread.

Chicken Run (2000)

Gibson really has had an illustrious career, and his “appearance” in this movie contributes to that statement. Chicken Run is a stop-motion animated adventure comedy film starring Gibson as Rocky Rhodes, a circus rooster. Although he only contributes his voice, this is arguably the actor’s most effective comedic performance. The movie features charming animation, witty humor, great voice acting, and clever references to classic prison break films. It may be criminally underrated and under-watched, but the movie is a certified animated classic. It was also a box office hit, and a critical success, with a sequel, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, set for a December 2023 release.

Ransom (1996)

Gibson’s performance in this action thriller film ranks amongst his best performances of all-time. The movie follows the story of a wealthy businessman, played by Gibson, whose son is kidnapped, and his wild plan to get him back. The star delivers a compelling turn, portraying a desperate father pushed to his limits. The movie is a gripping and emotionally-charged rollercoaster, and one of the best thrillers of the ‘90s.

Lethal Weapon (1987-Present)

This action-packed buddy cop comedy series features Mel Gibson and Danny Glover in leading roles. The Lethal Weapon franchise consists of four movies; Lethal Weapon (1987), Lethal Weapon 2 (1989), Lethal Weapon 3 (1992), and Lethal Weapon 4 (1998), with a sequel titled Lethal Finale currently in development. It’s known for its combination of humor, thrilling action sequences, and buddy cop dynamics. Gibson and Glover have great onscreen chemistry, and deliver great performances, making for a highly entertaining series that has remained popular over the years.

Braveheart (1995)

Many consider Braveheart to be Gibson’s magnum opus. The historical drama film was produced and directed by Gibson, and he also starred in the lead role as Sir William Wallace. The movie is set in medieval Scotland and tells the story of William Wallace, a Scottish warrior who leads a rebellion against the oppressive English rule. Gibson’s performance is powerful and emotive, and he was widely praised for his fierce, yet vulnerable portrayal of the Scottish warrior. The film features intense action, and gritty realism. Braveheart was a commercial and critical success, also winning five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Gibson.

Mad Max (1979 -1985)

Mel Gibson starred as Max Rockatansky, the hardy and rugged lead character of the original Mad Max movies. This was the actor’s breakout role, and is undeniably one of his most iconic. The Australian post-apocalyptic dystopian action series follows Max, a former police officer turned lone warrior in a desolate near-future Australia. The series is known for its gritty dystopian setting, dynamic action sequences, and distinctive world-building. It has had a significant impact on pop culture, and is widely regarded as a classic in the sci-fi, and post-apocalyptic genres.