The Best New Movies That Hit Netflix This Week

You know the drill at this point. The coronavirus has shut down production and distribution of original content worldwide, which includes those that are financed by Netflix. Fortunately for the streamer, however, its business model allows the company to scavenge all of entertainment history for undiscovered gems and present them to the quarantined masses. In fact, quite a few interesting titles hit the platform this week, and here’s the best of what arrived over the past few days.

First up we got The Lincoln Lawyer. This 2011 crime thriller, directed by Brad Furman and starring Matthew McConaughey, follows a lawyer who unknowingly takes on a client who not only committed the crime of which he’s been accused of, but also bears responsibility for a multitude of other horrific acts. Though critics didn’t exactly shower it with love, it’s widely regarded as the project which kicked off the McConaissance, and for that reason alone it might be worth checking out.

Next up we move on to horror, a genre which, given the state of the world, ought to have waned in popularity but, thanks to the perverse ways our human minds are wired, has only increased in demand as the coronavirus pandemic took hold of our lives. Should you be in the mood to put your faith in humanity to the test, then, you may want to check out Brad Anderson’s 2001 film Session 9, whose story explores the unexpectedly sinister history of an abandoned psych ward and is quite a chilling watch.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for something a bit lighter, then High Strung Free Dance could be the movie for you. Arriving just today, the romantic dance-centric flick follows a “choreographer and a pianist planning for their big Broadway show.”

Last but not, least there’s the world of international films which, thanks to the explosive success of Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar-winning Parasite, has become more popular than ever before. Luckily for us, Netflix is cashing in hard on this cultural sub-current, and this month the streamer is satiating our newly-discovered appetite with a gorgeous Chinese animated pic titled Ne Zha. Holding an 88% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, this tale of a young dragon slayer is sure to hold a candle to the likes of both DreamWorks and Disney.

And there you have it, the best new movies that arrived on Netflix this week. But tell us, did you get a chance to watch any of them yet? As always, let us know down below.