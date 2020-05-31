Netflix Added 2 New Movies Today To Close Out May

Another month is now about to come to an end and that means we can all look forward to tons of fresh content coming to Netflix. Indeed, this week alone will see over 30 new movies added to the platform, many of which are big, notable titles.

But that doesn’t mean today is devoid of new material and to close out the month, the streaming site has brought us two new films to check out. Neither are terribly high profile, mind you, but at least one of them is worth a watch for horror fans, as it’s an underrated entry into the genre that may’ve passed you by when it first released.

See below for the full list of what arrived today, May 31st:

High Strung Free Dance (2018)

Session 9 (2001)

Yep, it’s pretty slim pickings when it comes to new content on Netflix today, but that’s to be expected with the plethora of titles they have arriving in June. And besides, the end of the month is always a slow time for new drops on streaming platforms.

But out of today’s selection, we have no problem recommending Session 9. This 2001 psychological horror flick is often underrated and deserves a lot more credit for delivering an effectively creepy watch that relies more on atmosphere and suspense than blood and gore. It still holds up pretty well today, too, and though it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, we’d suggest giving it a chance if you’re into the genre.

But tell us, do either of these new movies that Netflix added pique your interest? Or are you going to be streaming something else tonight? As always, let us know in the usual place down below and stay tuned for more new releases as we get into June.