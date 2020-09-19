The Best New Movies That Were Added To Netflix This Week

While it’s a quieter than usual month overall for new movies on Netflix, the past seven days did bring us a handful of interesting films to help keep folks entertained. Ranging from classic social commentary, to under the radar comedy-dramas, to a criminally underrated action flick, there’s more than likely to be a pic that arrived this week to suit your tastes.

So, without further ado, let’s break down the best new movies that hit the platform over the last several days.

One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest (1975)

Headlining this week’s recommendations is Milos Forman’s award-winning drama. Ostensibly a social commentary that takes its aim at the American psychiatric system, One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest centres on criminal Randle Patrick McMurphy (played brilliantly by the iconic Jack Nicholson), who pleads insanity to avoid hard labor, only to end up rallying up the patients within the institution in his bid to make his escape.

Impressively, it’s one of only three films to have won all five major Academy Awards, which includes Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay. Also, the movie’s release is pretty serendipitous, too, as it coincides with a brand new Netflix show called Ratched, which just launched on the streaming service and focuses on the villain from One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, Nurse Ratched.

Raising Victor Vargas (2002)

If you’re in the mood for a more easygoing watch, Raising Victor Vargas may fit the bill nicely. Boasting a 96% critical rating and an 83% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s safe to say that this coming-of-age tale has resonated well with both critics and viewers alike. Long story short, if you fancy a charming rom-com with a heart, this should absolutely be on your radar.

East Side Sushi (2015)

Anthony Lucero’s heartwarming tale of cultural identity centres on a Mexican-American sushi chef who must overcome discrimination to make her dreams come true. Funny and poignant in equal measure, East Side Sushi will likely not only leave you feeling peckish, but its thoughtful narrative about cultural awareness will stop and make you think as well.

Bastille Day (2016)

If you’re hankering for more of a balls to the wall action thriller, then James Watkins’ Bastille Day aka The Take could be the choice for you. High octane chases across the roofs of Paris sound like what you’re looking for? Check. Fancy seeing the distinguished and charming Idris Elba playing an armed rogue CIA agent? Double check. In the mood for huge explosions and bullets flying out the ol’ wazoo? You got it!

Not only does the pic boast tons of action and explosions, but Game Of Thrones‘ Richard Madden makes a welcome appearance as well, putting in a solid turn alongside Elba as a sneaky Parisian pickpocket. I mean, seriously, what more could you want, right?

Tell us, though, what have you been watching on Netflix this week? As always, let us know down below.