Netflix Announces 12 New Movies/TV Shows For March

Netflix knew exactly what they were doing when the sizzle reel teasing a jam-packed slate of 2021 original movies started with Red Notice‘s Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. Opening and closing the promo with three of the biggest and highest-paid names in Hollywood is a statement of intent, and the sheer volume of star-studded projects set to hit the platform over the next eleven months guarantees that subscriber numbers are only going to keep rising.

Of course, maintaining an impressively deep content library is a tougher task than ever as the streaming wars continue to heat up, with distribution rights lapsing on a regular basis as the competition slowly but surely regains the majority of their in-house titles. February may have only started yesterday, but Netflix has already revealed some big new additions coming in March, and you can check out the full list of what was just announced, courtesy of What’s On Netflix, below.

March 1st Banyuki (2009) – Japanese stage play about a man seeking revenge for his false imprisonment. Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) – Big ensemble rom-com about a man down on his luck after a divorce who re-enters the dating scene. Starring Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, and Julianne Moore. How to Be Really Bad / Meine teuflisch gute Freundin (2018) – German comedy about the Devil’s daughter being sent to Earth to recruit people to go to hell. Invictus (2009) – Biopic about Nelson Mandella (played by Morgan Freeman) looking to unite the country with Rugby. Lego Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019) – Animated special for Marvel’s Spiderman. Seven Souls in the Skull Castle (2013) – Japanese action romance where seven spirited souls take on the dark threat growing in shadowy Skull Castle. March 2nd Word Party (Season 5) N – Kids animated series from Jim Henson’s animation company. March 3rd Moxie (2021) N – Amy Poehler’s second Netflix Original movie about a shy 16-year-old who sparks a revolution within her school. March 4th Pacific Rim: The Black (Season 1) N – Anime mecha series set in the Legendary Pacific Rim franchise. March 12th Yes Day (2021) N – Family movie starring Jennifer Garner about parents who cannot say no to their children’s requests. March 15th Struggle Alley (2021) N – Turkish drama about a man working in an impoverished neighborhood. March 19th Sky Rojo (Season 1) N – The next series from Money Heist creator Alex Pina about three night workers on the run from their pimp boss.

Pacific Rim: The Black will look to keep the franchise going for as long as possible in animated form, after live-action sequel Uprising seemed to have hammered the final nail in the coffin for feature-length adventures of the giant monsters fighting giant robots series. And elsewhere, Amy Poehler’s second directorial effort Moxie is also worth keeping an eye on, with the actress’ popularity and the wide-reaching appeal of the comedy genre giving it a real shot of cracking the Top 10 most-watched list.

The sleeper hit of the month could turn out to be Sky Rojo, though, the latest series from the creators of global phenomenon Money Heist. The premise of the action-packed Spanish crime thriller follows three prostitutes on the run from their pimps, and a second season has already been ordered as Netflix increases the focus on high quality foreign-language content.