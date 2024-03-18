Bill Hader’s ‘The Cat in the Hat’ release date, cast, and more

Is there a better man for the role than the one and only Bill Hader?

Published in 1957, The Cat in the Hat by Dr. Seuss has been a childhood staple for generations and generations of children all across the world.

Making its big screen debut with a live-action adaptation in 2003 — starring the one and only Mike Myers — The Cat in the Hat is gearing up to hit the big screen once again, this time with an animated adaptation starring Bill Hader instead. Does it get any better than that?

As of March 18, information regarding the soon-to-be smash hit has been released, including its release date, cast, crew, and beyond. Keep scrolling to find out for yourself everything you need to know about Bill Hader’s Cat In The Hat…

Bill Hader’s The Cat in the Hat release date

Screengrab via PBS Kids

Based on the book series we all know and love, the animated adaptation of The Cat in the Hat will hit theaters on March 6, 2026, so be sure to mark your calendars. With Warner Bros. confirming this release date almost two years in advance, this movie is sure to be nothing short of sensational, appealing to individuals of all ages.

Bill Hader’s The Cat In The Hat cast

Screengrab via PBS Kids

Warner Bros. also revealed the cast of The Cat in the Hat‘s animated adaptation for the first time, announcing that Bill Hader will play The Cat, while a dazzling all-Star lineup of Quinta Brunson, Bowen Yang, Xochitl Gomez, Matt Berry, and Paula Pell will also have yet-to-be announced roles in the film.

Bill Hader’s The Cat in the Hat crew

Screengrab via PBS Kids

Alessandro Carloni (Kung-Fu Panda 3) and Erica Rivinoja (Girls Trip, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm) are directing and and writing the animated adaptation of The Cat in the Hat, respectively, while Daniella Mazzucato and Jared Stern are producing it. To top it off, Bill Hader himself will executive produce the film, as well as the president of Dr. Seuss Enterprises: Susan Brandt.

With a cast and crew that are nothing short of spectacular, Bill Damaschke — the president of Warner Bros. Animation — expressed his excitement in a statement:

“We are overjoyed to partner with our friends at Dr. Seuss to take audiences of all ages on an adventure into the beloved world of The Cat in the Hat. With this incredible voice cast led by Bill Hader as the fun-loving, agent of chaos himself and our filmmakers Alessandro and Erica at the helm, we look forward to sharing this Seussian cinematic spectacle with audiences everywhere in 2026.”

He concluded passionately:

We are excited to see such an exceptional group of talent join the effort to bring this iconic property to the screen as an animated feature.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this movie is the first in a slate of animated projects that Warner Animation and Dr. Seuss Enterprises are developing together, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for any further film announcements. We seriously cannot contain our excitement!