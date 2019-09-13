Bill Mosely Says It Was Weird At First To Return As Otis In 3 From Hell

It’s been fourteen years since The Devil’s Rejects first horrified viewers. Since then, Otis B. Driftwood and the rest of his Firefly family has been presumed dead. Even series creator Rob Zombie didn’t envision them ever returning for another film. Yet, that’s precisely what’s going to happen in a few days when 3 From Hell hits theaters.

Bill Moseley, the renowned horror actor who plays Otis, says it wasn’t easy for him to slip back into his character after all of this time away from the part. In fact, he struggled with reprising the role in the beginning, telling us the following:

“I kind of psyched myself out about doing justice to Otis from Devil’s Rejects and trying to figure out how Otis would’ve evolved with fourteen years of prison time under his belt. You know, kind of the self-torture of a Hollywood actor. Once I got on the set and started actually just doing it, it got easier and then there was one kind of mini-monologue where I was dropping lines and having trouble and I took a timeout, I sat down and this voice in my head said ‘Bill, get out of the way. I got this.’ And it was Otis. It was the character just saying, ‘we don’t need you, Mr. Actor. I think I’ve got this.’ So once I got out of the way, it went great.”

It’s nice to hear that even someone who’s been in the industry as long as Moseley still has trouble from time to time. Clearly, Otis will always be buried deep inside of him and the fact that he was able to access the character after keeping him dormant for all of these years is good news for viewers.

3 From Hell takes place immediately following the events of its predecessor and finds the murderous trio stuck in the unenviable position of being surrounded by angry police officers. Otis, Baby (Sheri Moon Zombie) and Spaulding (Sid Haig) miraculously survive a barrage of bullets only to be promptly escorted to separate jail cells.

They likely won’t be held captive for long, though. Knowing the Firefly family, escape is as inevitable as violence for them. The crooks will then have to go on the run with their new friend, Richard Brake’s character Foxy, as they continue terrorizing the innocent world with their vile acts.

Be sure to check out the rest of our interview with the supremely talented Bill Moseley via the link below as he prepares for the September 16th premiere of 3 From Hell. The movie is only staying in theaters for three days, so fans are definitely going to want to reserve their tickets as soon as possible as this isn’t an event that any horror zealot’s going to want to miss.