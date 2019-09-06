Captain Spaulding’s Behind Bars In New 3 From Hell Clip

With the much-anticipated release of Rob Zombie’s 3 From Hell now only days away, the last little while has seen a definite increase in promotion for the threequel, and everything we’ve been treated to so far has looked very promising.

From that batch of official images to the newest trailer and even a tantalizing clip of Baby, there’s been much to feast on as of late and the fun continues today with yet another new clip. This time, though, none other than Captain Spaulding has the spotlight, as we see the fan favorite character behind bars and giving an interview, which soon takes a rather frightening turn.

Of course, the legendary Sid Haig is on top form here as well and we can’t wait to see more of him in the full film. Especially since most of the marketing has kept him in the shadows, instead choosing to focus on the aforementioned Baby and Otis, along with new character Foxy.

3 From Hell is set to follow in the gonzo footsteps of its predecessors and so far, seems like it’ll be just as enjoyable, too, but if you want to catch it in theaters, you’ll need to be quick. While the pic is set to be released on September 16th in 900 cinemas via Fathom’s Digital Broadcast Network, it’ll be gone by the 18th.

That’s right, you’ve only got three days to catch 3 From Hell and all of its gory goodness in a dark room full of likeminded fans. True, it’ll be available on Digital and Blu-ray soon after, but this is really a movie that deserves to be seen on the big screen with a packed audience. And you’ll be able to do just that from September 16th-18th. Don’t miss it.