Otis Plans A Prison Break In New 3 From Hell Trailer

3 From Hell hits cinemas in just two weeks, and director Rob Zombie is busy hyping the film up whenever he can. Today, he’s released a new teaser on Instagram that focuses on Sheri Moon Zombie’s character Baby, who’s being busted out of prison by Bill Moseley’s Otis. This fits with what we’ve heard about the plot continuing directly on from The Devil’s Rejects and though that movie ended in a blizzard of bullets, it seems that Otis, Baby and Spaulding have all survived to wreak havoc another day.

Everything we’ve heard about the movie so far indicates that it’s set to follow in the gonzo footsteps of its predecessors and be just as enjoyable, but if you want to catch it in theaters, you’d better be on your game. The film is set to be released on September 16th in 900 cinemas via Fathom’s Digital Broadcast Network. But – and this is a big but – fans only have until the 18th to see it on the big screen. That’s right, you only have three days to catch 3 From Hell and all of its gory goodness in a dark room full of horror fanatics (surely the best way to experience it).

The good news for those who can make it though is that each day the film’s screening will feature exciting exclusives. On September 16th, 3 From Hell will be introduced via a special pre-taped segment featuring Rob Zombie and the first 50 people to get there will each receive an exclusive poster.

Those who see the movie on September 17th, meanwhile, will catch an extra 30-minute behind-the-scenes look at all that went into making it. And finally, for fans who head out on Sunday, September 18th to view the sequel, they’ll get to experience a gruesome double feature of both 3 From Hell and The Devil’s Rejects. Tickets are available at Fathom’s website and if I were you, I’d book now.

It’s been a long time coming, but 3 From Hell looks to be worth the wait and it’ll finally be with us on September 16th. Don’t miss it.