Bill Muray’s ‘Ant-Man’ cameo rumored to be massively obscure character

Bill Murray doesn’t have an agent or a cellphone, having confirmed that the only way to reach him is via a 1-800 number he doesn’t check all that often, so it’s no surprise that he doesn’t care in the slightest for the veil of secrecy that surrounds the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The veteran star came right out and confirmed towards the end of October that he’d shot a small role for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and while Paul Rudd tried to dance around the issue when he was confronted about it, the famously straight shooting Murray would hardly lie about boarding the biggest franchise on the planet.

We don’t have a clue who he’s playing in the tiny threequel, and we probably won’t get an official confirmation until much closer to Quantumania‘s July 2023 release date. Kevin Smith has taken a wild guess, and now a new rumor from The Illuminerdi offers that Murray could be appearing as one of the most obscure Marvel characters out there.

As per the latest slab of speculative scuttlebutt, the Ghostbusters legend could be debuting as Krylar, who appeared in a single issue of The Incredible Hulk way back in 1962. A resident of Microverse planet K’ai, the deep cut from Marvel lore has green skin and a penchant for sorcery. Of course, this is nowhere near to being confirmed, but it sounds so insane that we kind of want to see it happen.