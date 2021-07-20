Bill Skarsgård Teases John Wick: Chapter 4 Role, Says It’s Unlike Anything He’s Done

Bill Skarsgård, the Swedish actor who played Pennywise in It (2017) and It Chapter Two (2019), said he will appear in Keanu Reeves’ John Wick: Chapter 4.

Skarsgård did not divulge too much information about his role in the film, although he said he did not receive any fight training, so it would appear he is not involved in any of the many assumed fight scenes. He did say, however, that he did join the John Wick cast because he wanted to do something outside of the horror movie genre, which he is most well-known for.

“I’ve had it [in my mind] for a very long time that I want to try to be as versatile as I possibly can, whether it is crossing genres or playing these vastly different characters,” Skarsgård told Collider. I actually just finished a horror film, but I feel like the horror genre is something that I’ve done a lot of. I’d like to do comedy and I’d like to do action. I’d like to do as much as possible. And I think that’s the key to longevity in this business and having a fun career where you can go like, ‘I can do a lot of different things,’ so you don’t end up limited into this box, which happens all the time.”

Skarsgård also said he is a fan of the John Wick movies, which he described as “over-the-top, exploitive action movies.” He also said his role in the film was “fun” and something unlike what he has done before in previous films.

Skarsgård joins an impressive cast of stars for John Wick: Chapter 4, including the aforementioned Reeves as the titular character, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, and Ian McShane. The previous three films in the series have grossed more than $500 million worldwide, with the most recent movie being the most financially successful.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to release in theaters in the United States on May 27, 2022.