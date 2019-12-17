New Bill & Ted Face The Music Plot Synopsis Teases The High Stakes

Keanu Reeves has been having quite an excellent time in Hollywood lately, hasn’t he? He took an entire room’s breath away at E3 this summer, murdered a guy with a horse and is poised to be in one of the few (hopefully) good late-period sequels in the form of Bill & Ted Face the Music, set to be released next summer. But what’s it even going to be about man? And who’s going to join em? Whoa! Well, look no further.

Orion Pictures (yes, the once-dead-now-resurrected 80s production house) took to their publicists and released their new, updated synopsis of the upcoming film today, fresh off the EW first-look at the movie. Here’s how it reads:

“The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William ‘Bill’ S. Preston Esq. and Theodore ‘Ted’ Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends – to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.”

Death Returns In First Photos From Bill & Ted Face The Music 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Personally, I’m pretty excited about this one. Not, like, overtly excited, or anything. Come on, let’s be reasonable: what’s the last late-game sequel that was actually good? Uh…I’m actually sitting here and thinking. Oh, duh, Blade Runner 2049 was so great but oh man, it’s a slog at times. I guess Mad Max: Fury Road technically counts, too. I also really love TRON: Legacy for what it is and I hope that Bill & Ted 3 can join that, eh, “exclusive” pantheon of decent flicks.

It’s got a lot going for it, at least. Dean Parisol, the director, made the absolutely amazing Galaxy Quest back in the 90s and we’ve obviously got both Bill and Ted returning, even if that meant Keanu had to sacrifice his beard for our viewing (dis)pleasure. Also, we’ve got Bill Solomon and Chris Matheson, the writers for both the original films, penning the script and hyping the heck out of the movie. At the very least, it seems like Bill & Ted Face the Music will have the heart that so many of these cash grabby latequels lack.