Bill & Ted’s Daughters Reportedly Returning For Bill & Ted 4

It took almost 30 years for Bill & Ted Face the Music to finally come together, so it seemed fitting for a project that had spent the better part of three decades trying to escape from development hell that it was released in the middle of a global pandemic when the theatrical industry had been brought to its knees.

The long-awaited third installment in the beloved franchise was originally set to hit theaters in mid-August, but was pushed back to the end of the month and released simultaneously on the big screen and VOD. So far, Face the Music has only made a little over $5 million from cinemas, which would usually be seen as bad news, but it was revealed yesterday that the movie had raked in an impressive $32 million from digital sales in the United States alone.

Bill and Ted’s return will end up making a decent profit in the long run, then, and coupled with the strong reviews for their latest outing, there’s been speculation that a fourth entry in the series could happen a lot faster than the last one, unless the studio really wants Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter to look exactly like the old age makeup they sported in Face the Music.

Death Returns In First Photos From Bill & Ted Face The Music 1 of 4

Of course, franchise architect Ed Solomon recently denied that another outing was in the works, but it seems he may just be trying to hide the surprise. A few days ago, WGTC reported that Bill & Ted 4 is indeed in development and now, industry insider Daniel Richtman has backed up our intel.

Taking to his Patreon account, he notes that not only is the movie in development, but that the duo’s daughters are also set to return, which is great news. After all, Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine did a solid job with relatively thin roles that asked them to do little more than play carbon copies of the title heroes, and if the plan is to move forward with another movie that takes less than 30 years to come together, then at least the majority of the supporting cast is already in place.