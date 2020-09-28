Keanu Reeves And Alex Winter Reportedly Returning For Bill & Ted 4

If you just finished watching Bill & Ted Face the Music and are now totally bummed out because the trilogy is over forever, we have great news for you. According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who said a new Exorcist movie is in development and Netflix is working on a Witcher prequel, both of which were correct – Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are reportedly set to reprise their roles yet again in another installment of the iconic franchise. Yep, you read that right: we’re getting a Bill & Ted 4!

It’s currently unknown if any of the other cast members will be coming back, but hopefully fan favorites like Death and the eponymous duo’s hilarious daughters will all at least make an appearance at some point. It would also be nice if Reeves’ character could sport a beard in the next pic. It’s just too weird seeing him without one.

One thing’s for certain, and that’s that the writers have a tall task ahead of them for the upcoming sequel. The plot of the last film revolved around our titular heroes writing a song in order to save humanity, space and time from imminent destruction. Upping the stakes from that cetainly won’t be easy.

The series’ latest entry has received (in the words of Bill and Ted) “most excellent” reviews from critics and fans alike thus far. The flick currently holds an approval rating of 81% on Rotten Tomatoes and even made Kevin Smith cry tears of happiness. Given the relatively barren state of movie releases this year, it’s possible that the feature could even wind up as one of 2020’s best films.

Tell us, though, are you excited for Bill & Ted 4, or do you think the goofy characters have outstayed their welcome? Sound off in the comments and let us know what you think!