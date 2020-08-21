How To Watch Bill & Ted Face The Music Online Next Weekend

Keanu Reeves Day might have been canceled after The Matrix 4 was delayed by almost an entire year, which created a knock-on effect that will also see John Wick: Chapter 4 pushed back, but the beloved actor’s upcoming schedule is still packed with sequels. Along with increased speculation surrounding the long-awaited follow-up to Constantine, the 55 year-old will also cameo in The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, but first out of the gate is Bill & Ted Face the Music, with the iconic duo returning to our screens for the first time since 1991’s Bogus Journey.

The threequel had been stuck in development hell for decades before it finally managed to make it into production, and then faced further setbacks after the Coronavirus pandemic hit. Originally scheduled to reach theaters in August, the continued uncertainty about the industry’s ability to reopen forced the studio to change their tactics and announce that the movie would be given a cinema and VOD release on the same day.

Bill & Ted Face the Music becomes available to purchase next Friday, and there are multiple options for fans to check it out on day one. Of course, the option of heading down to your local theater is still one of them, but for those not keen on the idea of returning to the big screen, the third installment in the franchise is already available for digital pre-order so that you can watch it online, from the comfort of your home.

New Bill & Ted Face The Music Photos Introduce The Duo's Daughters 1 of 4

Most retailers have set the price at $24.99, but FandangoNow have it listed for five dollars less after reaching a deal with distributor Orion Pictures to be considered as the preferred point of sale. As such, you may want to grab it there.

Long-delayed sequels have always tended to suffer from mixed results with both critics and audiences, but everything we’ve seen so far points to Bill & Ted Face the Music being well worth the wait, and it could very well set VOD records when it arrives a week from today.