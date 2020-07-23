Keanu Reeves’ Next 2 Movies Will Be Heading To Streaming

Surprising no one at all, Bill & Ted Face The Music has been moved back once again. But, on the plus side, it’s only by a couple of days and it’ll be available to stream on demand for fans to watch from the comfort and safety of their own homes. Yes, the much-anticipated third Bill & Ted movie was, most recently, set to drop in theaters on August 28th, but we knew that date wasn’t going to stick and today, Orion Pictures released a new trailer revealing that the pic is moving to VOD. Which means that Keanu Reeves‘ next two films – this and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run – will both be heading to streaming.

As far as Face The Music goes, though, we can now expect it to arrive on Tuesday, September 1st. It’ll still play in whichever theaters are open at that time, but it will be primarily released on demand from the same day, making it just the latest major production to eschew the traditional cinematic release and embrace the potential to make it available to people on digital. Folks will likely be happy with Orion’s decision here, too, so that they don’t have to wait until, say, next year to see it.

Bill & Ted 3 features Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprising their fan favorite roles for the first time since 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, which was a sequel to 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. It’s been almost 30 years since we last saw the duo together, then, so it’s a good thing that we don’t have to wait any longer. Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine also star as the pair’s daughters, with William Sadler returning as the Grim Reaper.

As the first full-length trailer teases, Face The Music catches up with Bill and Ted as they’re stuck in a rut in their middle age, until they receive a visit from a time-traveller from the future (Kristen Schaal) who tells them that they need to write a song in the next 78 minutes in order to save the world. We’ll find out if they succeed when Bill & Ted Face The Music lands on VOD and in a limited number of theaters in about five weeks’ time.