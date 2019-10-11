Warner Bros. Eyeing Lady Gaga For Little Shop Of Horrors Remake

Fans of the original science fiction musical were thrilled when it was announced in 2016 that a Little Shop of Horrors remake was on the way. As time went on, however, it seemed like the project was dead in the water. Nearly three years later, though, it now sounds like the reboot’s back on.

The production was recently was revealed as one of the recipients of California’s Film & Television Tax Credit Program, which may seem unimportant, but actually proves that Warner Bros. is still intent on making the movie. A studio doesn’t apply for tax credits unless they actually plan to put a project into production and so this certainly bodes well for the potential reimagining.

Along with that news comes even more exciting rumors though as Emmy-winning actor Billy Porter is reportedly being eyed to voice the man-eating plant Audrey II in the feature adaptation. The carnivorous plant is named after its owner’s love interest, Audrey, who some sources are saying may be portrayed by Academy Award winner Lady Gaga. Nothing is set in stone as of yet, of course, but these rumblings are certainly enough to get fans excited.

Then again, Joseph Gordon-Levitt was once linked to a Little Shop of Horrors remake nearly a decade ago and that clearly never panned out. Hopefully this project will move forward soon though as the 1960 original is now a cult classic that’s inspired many other adaptions, including a 1986 remake and its very own Broadway musical. If this latest reimagining enjoys anywhere near the same levels success of the first two iterations, then Warner Bros. will be very happy with the end result.

Clearly, though, it’s still early days for this new take on Little Shop of Horrors, but you can leave your first impressions on it in the usual place down below and be sure to stay tuned for further updates.