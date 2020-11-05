A Bizarre Keanu Reeves Film Is Netflix’s #1 Movie Today

One of the many new movies added to Netflix at the beginning of the month was 2015’s Knock Knock, a forgotten and bizarre thriller starring Keanu Reeves. Well, it was forgotten until recently, but since landing on the streaming service, subscribers have been flocking to the film in their droves. A few days ago, it crept into the Top 10 most popular movies chart on the site at number seven and after more and more folks discovered it, it’s now hit the coveted number one spot.

Yes, according to FlixPatrol, Knock Knock is officially the most-watched film on Netflix this Thursday, November 5th. On paper, that makes a lot of sense. It’s got the internet’s boyfriend Reeves in the lead role and popular horror director Eli Roth is the brains behind it. It even features Ana de Armas – now known for Blade Runner 2049, Knives Out and the upcoming No Time to Die – in her first ever Hollywood production. But it might be less the talent assembled for the project that’s drawing people to this one and more the bizarre and unique experience that plays out in the pic.

Knock Knock Gallery 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Knock Knock stars Reeves as a happily married husband and father who’s visited by a couple of stranded young women (de Armas and Lorenza Izzo) when his wife and kid are away. He invites them in like any good person would do so that they can use his Wi-Fi, but this turns out to be a huge mistake, as the psychotic pair set out to seduce him and systematically destroy every element of his idyllic life. To reveal any more would be to spoil the fun, but suffice it to say, it needs to be seen to be believed.

The movie has a weird, campy tone and takes some wild leaps of logic throughout. Social media has already broken out in reactions ranging from disbelief to so-bad-it’s-good enjoyment, but it seems that’s only encouraged even more viewers to flip it on. If you’ve yet to have the pleasure of watching what could be one of Keanu Reeves‘ strangest films, go catch Knock Knock on Netflix now.