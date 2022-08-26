Bizzare ‘Doctor Strange 2’ theory suggests Mickey Mouse doesn’t exist and the logic is solid

Audiences are still recovery from the madness of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and a creative new fan theory has pitched a bizarre new layer to Earth-838.

The biggest bits of Multiverse of Madness were the introductions of the Illuminati, Professor X, and Mr. Fantastic to the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Earth-838. But, perhaps there’s some even greater reveals that went completely unnoticed by most viewers in the film and it will sound ridiculous: Mickey Mouse does not exist on Earth-838.

This may seem completely irrelevant to the greater narrative, but could also point to how ridiculous and miniscule these multiversal changes can get. Redditor /u/imaxwebber has pontificated a surprisingly rock solid theory.

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit did indeed come before Mickey Mouse’s existence, and Walt Disney being unable to secure the character led to the creation of what we now see as the ultimate mascot of Disney. However, there are some ways to refute that Earth-838 doesn’t have Mickey Mouse.

Namely, that the cartoon shown also exists in our real life world, and for all we know probably exists in Earth-616. There’s very, very few references to Disney properties in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, likely out of fear of looking too synergistic with its parent company. Not having Mickey Mouse isn’t exactly irrefutable evidence that he doesn’t exist.

Nevertheless, it’s a very neat theory and adds an extra fun detail to a film jam-packed with easter eggs. There’s been many fan theories in the aftermath of Multiverse of Madness, as well as other details unearthed by fans.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is available to stream now on Disney Plus.