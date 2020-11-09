Black Adam Will Introduce The DCEU’s Most Powerful Superhero

“The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change.” That’s how Dwayne Johnson has teased the incoming arrival of Black Adam into the DCEU. And while it’s true that The Rock’s antihero will be one of the strongest beings in the franchise, possessing similar power levels to Superman, the Black Adam movie will actually introduce someone else who could give him a run for his money. None other than Doctor Fate.

With DC holding off on pitting Adam against Zachary Levi’s Shazam, Black Adam will see Johnson face off against the Justice Society of America instead. Though the team will also include Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher and Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman, the most dangerous threat to the ruler of Kahndaq on the JSA might actually be Kent Nelson. As ScreenRant rightly points out, there’s a claim to be made that he’s the most powerful hero in the DCEU.

“Doctor Fate is on a whole different level,” says the outlet. “Even though many have carried the title of the famous sorcerer, Doctor Fate is actually one of the oldest sorcerers in the DC realm. The most iconic character to be associated with the title is Kent Nelson which is the iteration that will be seen in Black Adam. Fate’s power comes through the Helmet of Nabu (or Helmet of Fate as certain versions have referred to it as) which is almost a character in itself. Nabu’s helmet has been depicted as incredibly complicated. Whoever wears the helmet wields a great amount of power, which sometimes comes at huge cost. “

Black Adam Concept Art 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Though not usually a central player, Fate is an individual who possesses an abundance of power. There are many magic users in the DC universe, but the likes of Zatanna and Constantine can’t hold a candle to the Helmet of Nabu, the ancient artifact that imbues the wearer with the might of the sorcerer Nabu, whose consciousness is often depicted as dwelling within the helmet.

In previous screen appearances, such as on Smallville and Young Justice, the Helmet of Fate is whipped out as a deus ex machina – able to take care of the threat with ease when the other heroes fail. Hodge’s Carter Hall seems to be being pitched as Black Adam’s main rival in the DCEU film, but Fate should be a key weapon in battling the former slave, especially as both their abilities are derived from ancient magics.

At present, we don’t know who’s going to play Doctor Fate in Black Adam, but it’s possible that they could have a very bright future in the franchise.