Black Adam Producer Teases Epic Showdown With Hawkman

As you’d fully expect, most of the chatter swirling around the DCEU’s Black Adam focuses on leading man and producer Dwayne Johnson, completely understandable given that he’s one of the most famous faces on the planet, never mind the fact the movie is a passion project of his that’s been fifteen years in the making.

All of the hype in the world doesn’t mean sh*t if there’s not a story worth sinking your teeth into at the center, though, but Black Adam also looks to be delivering the goods on that front. While a lot of the names won’t be too familiar to general audiences, comic book fans are hyped about finally seeing the Justice Society of America in live-action.

Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell’s Cyclone and Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman comprise the lineup, and in a new interview with CBR, producer Hiram Garcia teased that the latter is going to provide a formidable obstacle for the titular antihero to overcome.

“Aldis is so amazing as Hawkman and just brings a weight and an energy to this character that, if you’re a fan of Hawkman, you know his history, that [he] has lived many lifetimes, to bring a real nuance to the way Aldis plays him that, ultimately is really intriguing, but also, he’s a tough dude. The way him and Black Adam go at each other is going to be a lot of fun for fans to see. So all of them knocked it out of the park. Hands down, once we saw them read, we knew right away these are the guys with the roles, and we’re really happy with it.”

Dwayne Johnson Reveals Tantalizing New Look At His Black Adam Suit 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Hodge has been on the cusp of breaking out and becoming a major name for what feels like a long time, and going toe-to-toe with the world’s biggest movie star in a mega budget superhero blockbuster is definitely one way to ensure that people will be talking about his contributions to Black Adam long after the credits roll.