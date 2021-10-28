Black Adam Producer Teases The Debuts Of Cyclone And Atom Smasher

Based on what we know so far, Jaume-Collet Serra’s Black Adam is shaping up to be perhaps the most fantastical installment in the DCEU yet, which is saying a lot when we’re talking about a series of blockbuster comic book adaptations hardly rooted in reality.

Dwayne Johnson plays the titular antihero, who spends 5000 years imprisoned in a mystic tomb before being unleashed on a quest for vengeance, which may be tied to the Crown of Sabbac, which gives its wearer the ability to wield the powers of the Seven Kings of Hell.

Throw in Adrianna Tomaz potentially becoming the personification of Egyptian deity Isis and the Justice Society of America, and it sounds as though we’re in for a wild ride. Pierce Brosnan will lead the team as Doctor Fate, where he’s backed by Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman, Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell’s Cyclone.

In an interview with The Illuminerdi, Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia teases the debut of the latter two superheroes, and how the actors cast to play them have done a great job bringing them to life.

“I think what’s fun about both those characters, and Noah and Quintessa both do a great job with it, is both those characters, even though they’re the young members of the team and essentially the youth of the organization, they have complex flash past as well. That’s the beauty, I think, of all the characters we have in this film, is that no one is coming from a cookie-cutter pass. They all have complex stories to tell that do affect their performances in terms of how those characters function. But I think both of them do a really good job while still carrying a weight of complex past, they’re definitely the bright eyes in the group and they provide the fun and the humor.”

The DC FanDome teaser was enough to whet our appetites, but it didn’t even come close to scratching the surface of what Black Adam is all about, with the first full-length trailer poised to answer plenty of our burning questions whenever we get to see it.