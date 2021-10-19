Black Adam Producer Hypes Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate

Pierce Brosnan is probably greatly looking forward to hitting the promotional trail for Black Adam next summer, because co-starring in a mega budget DC Comics adaptation alongside Dwayne Johnson is definitely one way to ensure that the majority of questions aimed his way won’t focus on James Bond, something he’s long since grown tired of.

Of course, most of the talk will fall squarely on the leading man, which is to be expected when the world’s biggest and most popular movie star is making his debut in the superhero genre, but that doesn’t mean the talented supporting cast won’t have major parts to play in the story.

Brosnan will head up the Justice Society of America as Doctor Fate, and in a new interview at DC FanDome China, Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia teased what the former 007 brings to the table as Kent Nelson.

“When you’re looking at Pierce Brosnan, who is an OG as, as best as you could describe it, he just blows you away. From the moment he comes on, on set, he just elevates everything up. He just is so charming. He has such a command of just presence on screen I think the minute he goes on there. And seeing him with all of our young actors as well, it’s so fun to see them just hang with him, get to know him. They all became such close friends on this process and were hanging so much offset on downtime. And you could feel that energy and that chemistry when they were on screen. He was such a dream casting. “Dr. Fate is such a special character and he is, in essence, he and Hawkman are the elder statesman in a universe like this. They’ve been around for a very long time. They both have fascinating histories. Pierce was able to tap into that weight, that poise that comes with millennia of wisdom as being Dr. Fate and what comes with that helmet. I think he was able to tap into that in a special way for us. And in the process, you could just feel it lift up the rest of the cast. Because anytime you had James Bond coming in and now he’s stepping in, and now he’s becoming, like you said, Kent Nelson, becoming Dr. Fate, it’s a very cool thing. And the chemistry he was able to create with the actors from that was really special.”

Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman, Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell’s Cyclone round out the Justice Society of America lineup, but Dr. Fate is the de facto leader of the team. Brosnan admitted that he didn’t share too many scenes with Johnson on Black Adam, but he’s set to be a pivotal figure in the cosmic epic regardless.