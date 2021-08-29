Black Adam Star Pierce Brosnan Says He Greatly Admires Dwayne Johnson

The movie business is unpredictable at the best of times, with the prospect of Dwayne Johnson and Pierce Brosnan co-starring in a superhero blockbuster definitely something nobody could have seen coming. The world’s highest-paid actor and the former James Bond will share the screen in next summer’s Black Adam, where they’re sure to butt heads.

Johnson obviously plays the title role, an all-powerful being bent on vengeance that doesn’t mind slaughtering his enemies if they get in his way, while Brosnan will head up the Justice Society of America as Doctor Fate, marshaling troops that include Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman and Quintessa Swindell’s Cyclone.

Anybody that’s worked with The Rock tends to have nothing but the highest of praise for the guy, who boasts one of the strongest work ethics in Hollywood and sounds like he’s an all-round swell dude. We can now add Brosnan to that list, after the veteran admitted he’s full of admiration for his beefy colleague.

“I’ve worked with Dwayne a few times now, and he’s been very quiet and keeps to himself. I don’t know the man, but I’ve got great admiration for him and what he’s created for himself in life and how he conducts himself with the world at large. So we go to set and get on with the work, and that’s what you have to do.”

We shouldn’t expect Black Adam and Doctor Fate to share too many scenes if Brosnan’s saying he doesn’t really know the leading man at all, despite the fact they both play prominent parts in the same movie. However, the feeling is clearly mutual after Johnson hopped onto social media when the ex-007 first boarded the project to share his excitement at having him join the DCEU family.