Black Adam Teaser May Have Revealed The Movie’s Villain

We’ve known for the last fifteen years that Dwayne Johnson was determined to play Black Adam in a movie, and just a couple of days ago we got our first look at footage from next summer’s DCEU epic, with the leading man following it up by saying the vengeful antihero would happily kill Superman if it came to that.

We also know the identities of the Justice League of America featuring Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman and Quintessa Swindell’s Cyclone. It’s even been confirmed that Sarah Shahi is playing Adrianna Tomaz, who goes on to become Isis in the comic books.

Dwayne Johnson Reveals Tantalizing New Look At His Black Adam Suit

One thing that remains unclear is the identity of the villain, but a new report from Murphy’s Multiverse claims that the sizzle reel may have confirmed Marwan Kenzari’s mystery character as Sabbac. In the clip, we see Tomaz set Black Adam free, but right before that, a glimpse of a crown is spotted floating just above Teth-Adam’s tomb.

This could be the Crown of Sabbac, which gives its wearer the abilities of the Seven Kings of Hell. In the comics, the big bad is of Russian heritage, but that doesn’t mean Aladdin‘s Kenzari can’t fill the part if some changes are made to his established backstory, so hopefully, we’ll be getting that question answered sooner rather than later.