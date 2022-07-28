‘Black Adam’ producers promise to do Doctor Fate justice

Ever since the trailer release of Black Adam, fans have been a little too keen on seeing Doctor Fate portrayed on the big screen, and the film’s producers Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia are assuring fans that the character will not disappoint.

In an exclusive interview with Screen Rant, the pair expressed their joys at having Hollywood veteran Pierce Brosnan behind the superhero’s famous costume. They also shared the hard work that’s been put into making sure the character’s powers are well executed and adapted for the big screen.

Flynn shared they would use the opportunity to pay tribute to Brosnan, while shedding light on Doctor Fate as a character.

[With] Doctor Fate, we can pay tribute to Pierce Brosnan. One of the great actors of all time, and I think Dr. Fate is also such a unique, very powerful hero that people want to know a ton about.

Garcia agreed, admitting that while Fate might be a hard character to pull off practically, they had the technology to make it happen the right way.

I agree. I think Hawkman obviously is fantastic, but the fun thing about Fate is that we have the technology to do Fate and take care of him the right way. Because Fate is one of those guys that is hard to do practical; you’ve got to have some technology on your side. To be able to bring him to screen and know what a fan-favorite he is? That’s really exciting.

Doctor Fate has been one of DC’s most beloved comic book characters, and a live-action film adaptation is well overdue. There’s no word how the DCEU will proceed with the characters following the release of Black Adam, but cast member Noah Centineo is already daydreaming about potential spin-offs. Till then, fans continue counting down till Oct. 21 when the film is released.