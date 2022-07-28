‘Black Adam’ star already daydreaming about spinoffs

It’s still a couple months before we’re treated to the highly anticipated superhero film Black Adam, but the cast is all “super down” for some spin-offs according to Noah Centineo.

The actor, who portrays Atom Smasher in the upcoming film, spoke with Screen Rant about the ideas of possible spin-offs for the other interesting characters that will appear in the film. He also expressed how wonderful it was being a part of the film, referring to his cast mates as family, and cementing fellow cast mate Hodge’s positive reaction to working with the film’s team.

If you want them, you will have them. I’m down. I know we’re all super down. And you know what? It’s not just because the story and the characters are so fun, it’s because we all had such an incredible time making this movie. I couldn’t have felt luckier and happier. It’s almost always a really good, fun time and you learn a lot. But this was like family. I feel very blessed.

The DCEU jumped on the spin-off bandwagon recently, with the character Peacemaker receiving his very own television series after appearing in The Suicide Squad. Surely, this means that Centineo’s dreams are not so far-fetched.

For now, fans continue to count down the days until the chance to catch Atom Smasher in Black Adam, which is set to be released on Oct. 21 later this year. Other stars in the film include Dwayne Johnson as the titular superhero, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate.