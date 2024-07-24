Are Beyoncé and Taylor Swift really hosting a fundraising concert in support of Kamala Harris?

Vice President Kamala Harris will run for the presidency, likely replacing current President Joe Biden as the Democratic Party candidate, and there are plenty of celebrities who have shown their support for her candidacy already. But are Beyoncé and Taylor Swift one of them?

Both Beyoncé and Taylor Swift have been very outspoken about politics and there’s no doubt who they’ll support in the upcoming elections, although neither has publicly addressed either candidate yet. Beyoncé has recently agreed to let VP Kamala Harris use one of her songs, “Freedom” from her 2016 album Lemonade, for Harris’ upcoming campaign. As for Swift, she hasn’t addressed the new nomination yet. However, in 2020 she publicly showed support for Harris and then-presidential candidate Joe Biden with homemade cookies.

With Joe Biden’s recent statement that he is not running for re-election, many celebrities have shown their support for Kamala Harris. However, there are also many rumors out there surrounding the support, including one that Beyoncé and Taylor will be hosting a fundraising concert for Kamala Harris.

Are Beyoncé and Taylor Swift performing at a fundraising concert?

As cool as it sounds to have Beyoncé and Taylor Swift perform at the same venue and bring their massive fandoms together to support Kamala Harris, unfortunately, that is not true. Taylor Swift is currently still on her massive Eras Tour and is currently in Europe until the end of August, after she finishes the second set of Wembley shows in London, U.K.

The rumors started after an article on a website called UK Discovery claimed the two artists, alongside other big names, would join hands and throw a show together in Los Angeles. The article’s headline read, “Breaking News: Beyoncé and Taylor Swift to Host Monumental Fundraising Concert in Support of Kamala Harris.” Among the two headliners were other artists such as Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Jay-Z, and Kendrick Lamar. However, it turned out to be fake.

It is wishful thinking to imagine either of them publicly stepping out to support Harris or donate to the cause, but their headlining a huge fundraising concert just sounds implausible at this time. Who knows, though, maybe we’ll be pleasantly surprised.

