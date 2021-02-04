Black Adam Will Reportedly Be The Darkest DCEU Movie Yet

After years of being attached to the role but nothing happening, Dwayne Johnson is finally on course to make his DCEU debut in Black Adam. Though it was originally due to shoot last year, COVID-19 nixed that plan and now, The Rock’s first superhero movie will start filming this spring. Ahead of work beginning, new intel has arrived on what the tone of Black Adam will be, and it seems like it might be about to surprise audiences.

We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck was coming back for The Flash and that a Justice League Dark show is in the works for HBO Max – that Black Adam will be the darkest DCEU film yet. We weren’t given any specifics on why this is the case, but we’ve been told that it’ll go much darker than fans are expecting, more than any other DCEU movie to date.

That’s a surprising development for a few reasons. For one, the DCEU has generally been lightening up as of late, following the earlier films by Zack Snyder. Speaking of whom, his Justice League cut is due on HBO Max next month and that sounds plenty dark. What’s more, Johnson is known for his buckets of charm and tendency to bring some humor to his roles. But in this case, from what we’re hearing, Black Adam is going to be more of a dramatic turn from him.

This actually makes sense, though, if you look back on what the actor has said attracted him to the character. His enormous power set was definitely a big plus, but the star’s also spoken about how Teth-Adam’s origins story struck a chord with him – going from a slave to the ruler of Kahndaq, someone ruthless and merciless but also one with a strict moral code and a sense of honor. We’ve likewise heard before that he was pushing for the film to go darker.

Co-starring Aldis Hodge (Hawkman), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher) and Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone), Black Adam doesn’t currently have a release date, but hopefully it’s with us sooner rather than later.