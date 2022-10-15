‘Black Adam’ star admits a fan favorite DC hero was intentionally omitted

For a sizeable subset of DC fans, the most exciting about Black Adam is the introduction, not of its titular star, but of the Justice Society of America, with the comic book world’s very first superhero team finally making their cinematic debut. And yet, while their roster includes such legends as Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), one character who would seem to be a natural fit for the film is conspicuous by their absence. But it seems their AWOL status is no accident.

While speaking to The Direct ahead of the movie’s arrival in cinemas next weekend, Aldis Hodge — who features opposite Dwayne Johnson’s Teth-Adam as immortal winged warrior Hawkman — was asked why Carter Hall’s wife Hawkgirl is not part of the JSA in Black Adam. Hodge admitted that it would’ve been “awesome” to get Kendra Saunders in the mix, too, but he hinted that there is a bigger plan at work here, with the decision to omit her from the story being very much “intentional.” He explained:

“Oh, I actually can’t speak to that, her factoring into the film story-wise, because… Yeah, I can’t speak to how it would factor into the film aside from the fact that it would still be awesome. It would be amazing, but her not being there is intentional. We have room to grow, so however we are allowed to go further and we can explore different avenues, hopefully that is one of the avenues that we do get to touch on. But everything has a meaning and a purpose.”

In other words, DC doesn’t want to give us all the treats right now as they want to save some goodies for the sequel. Hawkman and Hawkgirl’s origins and characterizations have changed much over the years, but typically they come as a package deal, so leaving Kendra out of the DCEU for long would be a grievous oversight. Especially as her status as a lead in the beloved Justice League animated series means there are a lot of Hawkgirl fans out there.

Still, we can probably stomach a lack of Hawkgirl in this film as Black Adam is set to include so many other gifts for DC diehards. Not least the return of a certain blue-suited boy scout, whose role in proceedings has turned out to be the worst-kept secret in the entire franchise. Witness the rise of Black Adam when it stomps into cinemas from Oct. 21.