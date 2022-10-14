Warner Bros. desperately scrambles to take down the leaked ‘Black Adam’ scene everyone already knows about

Dwayne Johnson has long since cast off the shackles of ambiguity to openly welcome Henry Cavill back into the DCEU, but that doesn’t mean the Warner Bros. social media team hasn’t been working overtime since the premiere of Black Adam.

Not only did the spoiler that’s not really a spoiler make its way online from almost the second the very first audience got to see the upcoming superhero blockbuster, but a myriad of poor quality videos also arrived to give fans their first glimpse at Cavill suited and booted as the Big Blue Boy Scout on the big screen for the first time since Joss Whedon’s infamous Justice League.

Admittedly, there are going to be a lot of people out there actively avoiding any and all Black Adam coverage specifically for reasons like this one, but those closely following the movie poised to “change the hierarchy of power” will have been fully aware for a long time that the Man of Steel was on his way back.

Nonetheless, the studio scrambling to remove as many posts featuring the clip in question has generated a hearty response from the DC-supporting masses, but at least WB hasn’t yet been reduced to Sony-level spoiler blunders.

resisting the Black Adam s****man leaks with every fiber of my being pic.twitter.com/SnpdRcNEYP — jordan (@jordiqua) October 14, 2022

How the hell could WB prevent a post credit leak at a fan screening?? And if scenes from Endgame can get leaked a week before premiere Black Adam didn't stand a chance. https://t.co/dpTerQrTia — Gray Harden (@GrayHarden77) October 14, 2022

Saw the Black Adam leak… my big takeaway?…



Why must Americans scream, hoot, and holler, at the cinemas? — Banderdash (@banderdash) October 14, 2022

Am i the only one weirded out that most videos i see of interviews for Black Adam is The Rock casually talking about a leak/post credit scene? like is it that normal that a POST-CREDIT SCENE is a bigger talk about than the movie itself? https://t.co/nRCb9y1lZh — Mephisto_27 The Conqueror (@27Zawag) October 13, 2022

DCEU allowing the leak of superman in black adam is like knowing Peter gets dusted in Endgame lmao — Cyrus James (@DougDimmadum) October 13, 2022

The rock hints that Superman will appear in Black Adam, the next day the scene leaks 😂 — Irunwithscissors (@_K1ngDave) October 13, 2022

Man im fn pissed these black adam leaks are ridiculous af. Marvel keeps shit under wraps so well but DC got the main actor the whole staff and critics leaking shit left and write just terrible. Mine as well wait for Black adam on hbo max cause wtf — Niyel 🍻 (@Bamn_Niyel) October 13, 2022

I KEEP SEEING BLACK ADAM LEAKS HOW DO I MUTE STUFF — Jerry64381 (@JerryReturns77) October 13, 2022

Black Adam was tracking for one of the DCEU’s worst-ever box office performances a few weeks ago, so we’ll be very interested to see if the overwhelming hype generated by Cavill’s return will have a positive effect. Depending on who you ask, the SnyderVerse crowd are either a noisy nuisance or a key part of the shared mythology’s moneymaking strategy, but the proof will be in the muscular pudding this time next week.