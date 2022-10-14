Warner Bros. desperately scrambles to take down the leaked ‘Black Adam’ scene everyone already knows about
Dwayne Johnson has long since cast off the shackles of ambiguity to openly welcome Henry Cavill back into the DCEU, but that doesn’t mean the Warner Bros. social media team hasn’t been working overtime since the premiere of Black Adam.
Not only did the spoiler that’s not really a spoiler make its way online from almost the second the very first audience got to see the upcoming superhero blockbuster, but a myriad of poor quality videos also arrived to give fans their first glimpse at Cavill suited and booted as the Big Blue Boy Scout on the big screen for the first time since Joss Whedon’s infamous Justice League.
Admittedly, there are going to be a lot of people out there actively avoiding any and all Black Adam coverage specifically for reasons like this one, but those closely following the movie poised to “change the hierarchy of power” will have been fully aware for a long time that the Man of Steel was on his way back.
Nonetheless, the studio scrambling to remove as many posts featuring the clip in question has generated a hearty response from the DC-supporting masses, but at least WB hasn’t yet been reduced to Sony-level spoiler blunders.
Black Adam was tracking for one of the DCEU’s worst-ever box office performances a few weeks ago, so we’ll be very interested to see if the overwhelming hype generated by Cavill’s return will have a positive effect. Depending on who you ask, the SnyderVerse crowd are either a noisy nuisance or a key part of the shared mythology’s moneymaking strategy, but the proof will be in the muscular pudding this time next week.