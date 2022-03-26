Marvel fans roast Sony for freely giving away ‘Morbius’ spoilers

During the buildup to Spider-Man: No Way Home, one recurring theory to make the rounds on social media posited that Sony were partly responsible for the deluge of leaks that turned out to be right on the money when the movie finally came to theaters, and the studio’s latest Morbius promotional tactic has lent it even more weight.

Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe is famed for secrecy, to the extent that new additions to the roster are trained on how to avoid spoilers when dealing with the media, but Sony’s Spider-Man Universe evidently doesn’t have any such restrictions in place.

Morbius director Daniel Espinosa held a Twitter Q&A last night with CinemaBlend, and as you can see below, fans are roasting the studio after the filmmaker went ahead and spilled the beans on the two post-credits scenes, the Sinister Six, the incoming arrival of Spider-Man, and much more.

Sony Pictures is now endorsing spoilers for 'MORBIUS' a week ahead of release. pic.twitter.com/0IORs06izD — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) March 26, 2022

Is Sony really out here allowing the director to talk spoilers before #Morbius is even in theaters? 😂 https://t.co/xADwgNMy1L — Cooper Hood (@MovieCooper) March 25, 2022

So, the Morbius Director did an entire spoiler thread on the movie. Yep, he spoiled a lot of the movie ONE WEEK before it comes out. So watch out for spoilers I guess. pic.twitter.com/01VeN5H8pr — CBM updates (@CBMupd1) March 26, 2022

So the director of Morbius has done a spoiler chat a week ahead of the movie coming out, in the full knowledge that is all the websites will discuss, taking any last sliver of surprise out of the experience? pic.twitter.com/0wSaMHcCRB — Dallas King (@DallasKing1138) March 26, 2022

New Morbius Promo Teases Iconic Spider-Man Villains 1 of 3

Click to skip ' ';

' ';

Click to zoom

Read this thread at your own risk morbius spoilers ahead thanks to the director. This movie is going to flop hard and if it succeeds its probably going to under perform compared to other superhero content heck I garuntee it will do worse than venom and let there be carnage https://t.co/6tCgXeYvo1 — KIDswag1670 the frog stand (@Alexand12477863) March 26, 2022

If anybody WANTS to see Morbius spoilers click below, otherwise just scroll. https://t.co/DXIW40zqii — Abyss (@AbyssOnTwt) March 26, 2022

Sony knew no one gave a shit anymore than they did when UK Spoilers and Critics came out so they said "Fuck it" and hope for the best, honestly they're going to make the back the money they lose from the spider-verse sequel in October anyway, morbius is just a tax write off now. — Stylus Surgeon (@nicwinsteadart) March 26, 2022

"Why is Morbius trending?"



*Morbius director is discussing spoilers to a movie that isn't even out yet*



"Oh my god…." — Hunter | Nerf (@Nerfherder219) March 26, 2022

Perhaps the boardroom have become aware that Morbius isn’t being showered in adulation in the wake of the first reactions landing online, and dropping teases that connect directly to the exponentially more popular MCU a week ahead of the supernatural superhero story’s theatrical debut could be a means to entice curious audiences.

It’s certainly a unique method of promoting a Marvel adaptation, but there’s no guarantees that revealing so many Morbius tidbits is going to convince the skeptics that Jared Leto’s second stab at playing a pale-faced comic book character is worth the price of admission, especially when nobody seems all that enthused about the film at all.