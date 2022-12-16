‘Black Adam’ star reveals the lessons learned from Dwayne Johnson, which will likely be for nothing

Actor Noah Centineo recently opened up about the lessons he took away from working with Dwayne Johnson on Black Adam.

The film follows a formerly imprisoned Black Adam who, 5,000 years later, is reborn in a present-day world with superpowers. Black Adam made its theatrical debut back in October. Since the release of Black Adam, it has received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. The movie generated over $389 million worldwide, barely surpassing its reported $200 million budget.

In an interview with Collider, Centineo, who was promoting his latest project, Netflix’s The Recruit, expressed to the publication on Dec.15 that he was influenced by how prepared Johnson was for the job. He said:

“Yeah. Absolutely. The man is prepared, to the T, when he is on set. He rolls with a team of people around him that he’s crafted and he’s handpicked that are all so able to execute the entire vision, and everyone is aligned on the vision. And I think that was something that I picked up on and tried to learn from, at the very least. The dude is so prepared. So prepared on set, knows the work, knows everybody else’s lines pretty much, and their character stories and it helps inform his own and how he plays into it.”

The 26-year-old wrapped up the conversation by saying that after working with Johnson on Black Adam, he tried to incorporate some of those tactics into his other projects, including The Recruit.

I think I took that to heart and when we’re up in Montreal and just tried to do my very best in that regard, as well.”

The Recruit, a Netflix television series, follows Owen Hendricks (Centineo), an attorney for the CIA that gets caught in between the organization potentially being exposed by a former asset after she tries to reveal details about her relationship with the agency. The show also stars Laura Haddock, Aarti Mann, Fivel Stewart, Katharine King So, Daniel Quincy Annoh, and many others. The Recruit premiered on the streaming service on Dec. 16.

To catch Centineo and Johnson’s work in Black Adam, fans can still watch the film in theaters or wait the following week until it premieres on HBO Max.