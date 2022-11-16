‘The Recruit’ cast, release date, and trailer for the Netflix CIA thriller series

Netflix is no stranger to releasing new shows, and one of the latest to join the popular streaming platform is The Recruit. The series follows a lawyer (Noah Centineo) who joins the CIA when he gets involved with issues that might just be too much for him to handle. The Recruit is helmed by Alexi Hawley who also created The Rookie with Nathan Fillion and Alyssa Diaz. Netflix recently released the trailer for the upcoming show, so let’s take a look at everything we know about The Recruit so far.

When will The Recruit be released on Netflix?

You can see the trailer for The Recruit above, which announces that the series will be released on Dec. 16, 2022. Noah Centineo stars as the main character, Owen Hendricks, and you might recognize Centineo from his roles in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, The Perfect Date, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, and more recently as Atom Smasher in Black Adam. Here are the other cast members and the characters that they will be playing in The Recruit.

Aarti Mann from Never Have I Ever and The Big Bang Theory as Violet.

Vondie Curtis-Hall from Falling Down, Broken Arrow, and Chicago Hope as Walter Nyland.

Kristian Bruun from Ready or Not and Orphan Black as Janus Ferber.

Laura Haddock from Guardians of the Galaxy and The Inbetweeners Movie as Max Meladze.

Colton Dunn from Key & Peele, Superstore, and Lazer Team as Lester.

Angel Parker from The Dropout, The Rookie, and Runaways as Dawn.

Fivel Stewart from Atypical as Hannah.

Byron Mann from The Big Short as Xander.

Linus Roache from Mandy, Batman Begins, and The Chronicles of Riddick as Senator Smoot.

Katharine King So from Jupiter’s Legacy, The Voyeurs, and Transplant as Sarah Okongo.

Daniel Quincy Annoh as Terence.

Victor Andres Turgeon-Trelles as Talco.

Kaylah Zander as Amelia.

Alexandra Petrachuk as Kelly Kwitny.

Amanda Ip as Bricks.

Jamaal Grant as Liam.

Andy Assaf as Ahmed.

Michael Lazarovitch as Dustin Hatch.

Tristan D. Lalla as Officer Darren Weathers.

Jayce Barreiro as Matt Ramirez.

Kate MacLellan as Savannah

Daniel Chichagov as Peytr

It seems like the first season will run for a total of eight episodes and with it being a Netflix show, it is extremely likely that all the episodes will be dropped when The Recruit releases on Dec. 16, 2022.