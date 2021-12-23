‘Black Adam’ synopsis teases a unique form of justice

Dwayne Johnson, and everyone else involved in the production for that matter, has been keen to stress that Black Adam is going to be a very different kind of superhero movie to what we’ve been used to seeing.

On top of repeatedly outlining that the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change, the leading man and producer has dropped continued threats to the various members of the Justice League, whichever version of Superman he ends up facing, and even the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Described by director Jaume Collet-Serra as the Dirty Harry of the comic book world, we’re excited to see what new directions Black Adam manages to take a genre that’s become familiar to the point of ubiquity. Studio Warner Bros. has revealed a new synopsis for the cosmic epic that teases some new plot details, which you can see below.

“Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods—and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.”

So far, all we’ve seen in terms of footage is the sizzle reel that played at DC FanDome, so a full-length trailer will hopefully come attached to The Batman in March, if not sooner. Black Adam is going to be a massive hit for the sole reason that The Rock playing a superhero is guaranteed to put butts in seats, but let’s hope we get a worthy blockbuster out of the equation.