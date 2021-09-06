Black Canary Fan Art Imagines Jurnee Smollett In Classic Costume

Following her debut in 2020’s Birds of Prey, Jurnee Smollett is set to return as Black Canary in her very own solo movie. As announced last month, the star will reunite with Lovecraft Country creator Misha Green, who’s writing the script, for the project. Other than that, we don’t know anything else about the film, but fans are obviously hoping to see it borrow some more elements from the comics.

For one, Dinah Lance’s classic costume. The heroine is famous for her leather jacket and fishnets in the comics, but this is generally swapped out for more protective clothing in live-action adaptions. e.g. Arrow. Meanwhile, Smollett’s character mostly just wore civilian wear in Birds of Prey, though her final outfit alluded to her comic book roots with the addition of a fishnet top. But could she switch to something more traditional in her own movie?

Black Canary Fan Art Imagines Jurnee Smollett-Bell In Classic Costume

You might think the look couldn’t work in reality, but digital artist Tiago Datrinti has created some terrific artwork imagining Smollett in the classic get-up that proves it definitely would. All elements of Canary’s usual look are present and correct, including her choker necklace, but the whole thing’s given a few modern twists that would make it more feasible as a live-action costume. Check it out via the gallery above.

Something else that Black Canary can do is further explore Dinah’s powers. She only unleashed one Canary Cry in BoP, which was shown to drain her energy. Now that she’s a bona fide hero, though, her own film could see her mastering her powers and becoming more adept at using them without tiring herself out. It’s also rumored that Dinah’s long-term love interest Green Arrow could show up, making his DCEU debut in the process.

Black Canary is headed to HBO Max, alongside other streaming-exclusive DC films like Blue Beetle and Batgirl.