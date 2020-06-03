Black Panther 2 May Feature A Major X-Men Character

Black Panther 2 is currently scheduled for release on May 6th, 2022. By that time, we should know how Marvel Studios are going to introduce the X-Men and Fantastic Four to the MCU. All of which makes sense that we’re hearing that they’re lining up a major X-Men character to cameo in the sequel, one with a subtle but interesting connection to Wakanda.

I’m talking about Wolverine, of course. But how exactly would he factor into things? Well, according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Han was returning in Fast & Furious 9 and Ahsoka Tano will make her live-action debut in The Mandalorian – his link to the country is his Adamantium skeleton. In the 616 Marvel Universe, Adamantium is a non-naturally occurring alloy that’s practically indestructible and Wolverine’s claws and bones are coated in it. And what’s an element that’s traditionally been a major component of Adamantium? Wakandan Vibranium.

This may mean we get a Wolverine still recovering from ‘Weapon X’ and trying to figure out what’s happened to him. If he knew that his skeleton has been fused with a metal containing Vibranium, it makes sense that he’d seek out Wakandan science in order to understand his new situation. The mutant might receive a similar treatment to Bucky Barnes/the Winter Soldier, who also decamped to Wakanda in order to recover from sinister experiments on his body and mind.

If this does end up happening – it’s only being discussed at present – I wouldn’t expect it to be a major part of the movie, as Wolverine showing up is inevitably going to draw attention away from T’Challa’s story. In all likelihood, it’d probably be a cameo or post-credits scene, with the hero maybe coming to Shuri for her expert scientific advice.

Whether this happens in Black Panther 2 or not though, you can bet that there are discussions going on right now on the best way to get Wolverine in the MCU. The pressure is on for Marvel Studios, who have to find an actor who can live up to the amazing performance Hugh Jackman delivered over nearly two decades. And I, for one, can’t wait to see who they choose.