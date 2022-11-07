‘Black Panther 2’ star names the MCU heroes he wants to meet, forgetting they’re both dead

There’s a new king in town in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, namely Tenoch Huerta‘s Namor the Submariner, the mutant merman monarch of Atlantis Talocan. Namor is a character fans have been waiting years to see enter the MCU, so there’s a lot of hope that he’ll be rubbing shoulders with a range of other Marvel heavyweights in the coming phases. Although, despite Huerta’s hopes, we’re pretty sure he’s not about to meet these two heroes.

Huerta appears to have outed himself as being a ways behind on his MCU homework. When asked to pick the Avengers he’d most want to meet in the franchise, he went for two characters that have been very famously dead for years: Iron Man and Black Widow. Jake’s Takes caught up with the Narcos: New Mexico actor at the Black Panther 2 premiere, and Huerta’s response to the question has raised a lot of eyebrows.

“I mean, it would be great to meet Iron Man, you know? Black Widow, I think would be great,” Huerta said, apparently admitting that he hasn’t gotten around to watching Avengers: Endgame yet in the process.

New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ posters feature Shuri, Namor, Ironheart, and more 1 of 13

Click to skip























Click to zoom

As one perfect meme summed it up…how do we tell him?

Of course, maybe Huerta is really more up to date with the MCU than we give him credit for and he’s actually trying to tell us that Marvel plans to resurrect both Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoff in Avengers: Secret Wars. Probably not, but in any case, this is the Marvel Multiverse we’re talking about, where anything is possible. It’s certainly not crazy that Namor, Iron Man, and Black Widow could share the screen in some out-of-canon What If…? episode.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever charges into theaters on Nov. 11.