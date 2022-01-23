‘Black Panther’ star says he deserves a lightsaber after ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has faced a long and torturous road to the big screen, one that’s seen it forced to endure through a string of unforeseen circumstances.

That includes the death of leading man Chadwick Boseman, a pandemic, several delays, multiple release date shuffles, and the continued controversy swirling around Letitia Wright, but at least the fans can rest easy knowing one favorite is poised to make a much bigger impact second time around.

Winston Duke’s M’Baku was one of the many breakout stars of the first installment, with the most recent reports indicating that the head of the Jabari tribe is set for a vastly-increased role in Wakanda Forever. There’s even been plenty of support behind seeing the actor inherit the mantle of the title character, but at the very least, Duke wants a lightsaber.

Taking to Twitter, the 35 year-old noticed that Temuera Morrison had been wielding a very familiar-looking weapon in Disney Plus series The Book of Boba Fett, and he thinks the favor should be returned across the two massive Disney properties.

Watching @bobafett use M’baku’s knob kerrie… it think that means I should get to use a light saber…It’s only fair! @starwars make it right !!🤨😂 pic.twitter.com/W7cpIU8Qxe — Winston Duke (@Winston_Duke) January 22, 2022

'The Book Of Boba Fett' Chapter 4 Concept Art Gallery 1 of 12

Click to skip





















Click to zoom

Ryan Reynolds got to wield a lightsaber in Free Guy, but that’s about as close to cross-Disney pollination as we’re likely to get, even if the majority of MCU action sequences would instantly become twice as exciting and ten times as random if everyone were handed the Jedi’s weapon of choice.