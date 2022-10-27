‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ cast weighs in on whether Doctor Doom is in the movie

Even though we know we’re already getting Namor the Sub-Mariner in the movie, greedy Marvel fans have got themselves convinced that another long-awaited monarch will make their MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The word on the street is that none other than Doctor Doom will turn up in the incoming sequel’s post-credits scene. But is there any truth to this? Well, here’s a reaction to those rumors straight from the panther’s mouth — the movie’s cast.

Letitia Wright (Shuri), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), and Danai Gurira (Okoye) were grilled on the couch of Jimmy Kimmel Live this week over all things Wakanda Forever. While throwing various rumors at them to get some kind of reaction, Kimmel quizzed them on whether Victor Von Doom really is about to appear in the film’s tag scene, joking that he’s heard Adam Sandler is going to play the Latverian king.

Gurira, in particular, had a hilarious reaction to Kimmel’s line of questioning, quipping: “You know, I want to see the movie you’ve been told about… We need to get this made. I hope the right people are watching.”

New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ posters feature Shuri, Namor, Ironheart, and more 1 of 13

This interview makes clear that all three actresses graduated with flying colors from what Gurira labels as “Marvel media training,” as they manage to avoid either confirming or denying anything Kimmel put to them. Wright didn’t even address whether she is the next Black Panther or not, something the trailers have basically spelled out. So don’t expect these Wakandan warriors to pull a Tom Holland or Mark Ruffalo on this press tour.

Still, maybe Kimmel is on to something with Doom — about him being in the credits scene, not the Adam Sandler part. With fans getting antsy to receive some Fantastic Four casting news, meeting the MCU’s take on their eternal nemesis next month would go some way to calming them down.

We’ll find out whether Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will bring Doom to the franchise when it premieres on Nov. 11.